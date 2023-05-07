 
Sunday May 07, 2023
ZZZarmeen Zehra

COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism in meeting with Muttaqi

Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi meets Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the latter's office in Rawalpindi on May 6, 2023. — ISPR

  • Gen Munir, FM Muttaqi agree on maintaining regular contact.
  • Reiterates need for Afghan support in matters of mutual interest. 
  • COAS meets Chinese FM, reaffirms commitment to Pak-China ties.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, in meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to "effectively" tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

According to a statement released by the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan FM, who is currently in Pakistan for a four-day visit, called on the army chief at his office in Rawalpindi.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

Besides discussing the bilateral issues, COAS Gen Munir also reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the interim Afghan government in matters of mutual interest, the military's media wing stated.

Moreover, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that the country continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

Later, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

COAS, Chinese FM discuss regional security situation

Separately, the army chief also held a meeting with the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the general headquarters in Rawalpindi during which matters of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation came under discussion.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the latter's office in Rawalpindi on May 6, 2023. — ISPR

COAS Gen Munir, in the meeting, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the China-Pakistan Strategic relationship. He also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Gen Munir also appreciated China's unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the Chinese minister underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China's commitment to its timely completion.

He also lauded Pakistan's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.

Both the army chief and FM Gang discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

“COAS acknowledged China's role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges,” the statement read.

The meeting, as stated by the ISPR, concluded on a positive note with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

