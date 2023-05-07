Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM's post

Former Pubjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Augut 22, 2022 in Islamabad. — NNI

Former Punjab CM says he was pressured not to join PTI.

Elahi says there are"some intruders in establishment".

He says had Khan, Bajwa sat together, issues would have resolved.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has claimed that party chairman Imran Khan had promised to give him the chief minister's post once again if their party wins the election in the province, The News reported Sunday.

Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, revealed during an interview that he had given a signed document to Khan about the Punjab Assembly's dissolution, asking the former prime minister to decide the date of the move.

“I gave him [Khan] in writing a signed document on dissolving Punjab Assembly and also attached my identity card with it and told him to write the date of dissolution of the assembly himself. We respect him and he also respects us and offered me to become the central president of the party and promised me that Moonis Elahi or I will be the next chief minister if the party wins,” he stated.

'Party respects real established'

Elahi also claimed that his party respected the real establishment, which he said was the backbone of the country, and still had "ideal relations" with it.

"But today there are some intruders in it, so we cannot be with them. We have no harmony with them, so all efforts of talks are meaningless and we are not even sorry for what they are doing," he added.

Answering a question about the police and Anti-Corruption Establishment raid at his house last week, the PTI leader said the same people who were after Imran Khan, were behind this action. He further stated that he didn’t want to name anyone because everyone knew who they were.

"They were not undiscovered. I pray to protect Pakistan from their evil. They are the real terrorists," he said.

Elahi, without naming anyone, claimed that he was pressured not to join the PTI. He said that he had told them that it was not their job to ask people to join or leave any political parties.

'Khan does not want a fight at all'

Criticising the current team of the establishment, the former chief minister said that Khan does not want a fight at all. He said the PTI chief's "fight was with Bajwa Sahib" and now he had gone away, new people had come.

"The new people should have thought that the team they have brought in would sink their boat," Elahi said, adding that PTI had approached the court against those who will depend on this team.

In response to a question, if there was any chance of settlement between Khan and the establishment, Elahi asked with whom peace talks should be made. He said Khan’s fight was with the people who have particular mindsets and thoughts.

“Unless they change their minds, the path will become more difficult. We are fighting with this set-up and this mindset,” he said, adding, they think that Pakistan had collapsed economically and morally.

Elahi thinks the ongoing political chaos can only end if the Supreme Court gave the right kind of judgment.

“The chief justice is trying for this. Now look at the Sharifs; those who do not support them, they catch or abuse them but this time they cannot hold the judiciary,” he stated.

He said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was deputed to abuse the judiciary daily, and in his statements, he was challenging the judges and threatening them that they would be called into parliament. He said he knew that Asif got his seat by requesting former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On a question that Khan was claiming that the assemblies were dissolved on the orders of General Bajwa, the former Punjab chief minister said: “Yes, Khan Sahib gave this statement but I have not had any discussion with him over this issue.”

He added that the assemblies simply broke, but everyone had seen the aftereffects. “Now Khan Sahib believes that I gave him good advice and people reminded him also, so now he admits that he is getting benefits from my experience. Let’s see what the Supreme Court will do now.”

Talking about General (retd) Bajwa, Elahi said that he believed that if the ex-army chief and Imran Khan had sat together for 10 to 15 minutes by any means, all the differences of power would have been resolved.

“Now the Sharifs are eating the earnings of these differences,” he said, adding, that it had always been their policy and politics and they always invested people’s money and enjoyed the show.