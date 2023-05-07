Prince Harry ‘refusing to engage' with King Charles: 'Finds him increasingly frustrating'

Prince Harry ‘holding relationships hostage’ till Netflix doc, Spare's broadcasted

Prince Harry has reportedly put forth demands to the rumored reconciliation attempts and King Charles is ‘not happy’.

Royal expert Neil Sean made these claims and accusations.

The admissions in question have been brought to light by royal expert Neil Sean.

He broke it all during while speaking to Fox News.

According to Mr Sean, “You see, Harry is, I am told, refusing to engage with the family unless they have read his book 'Spare' or indeed watched the trash TV fest that is the Netflix series.”

“Harry believes that everything that needs to be discussed is all there on the screen, in print and spelled out directly.”

“Now the problem for Harry is that the King has not read Spare; or indeed watched the Netflix shows — not because he has no interest in his youngest, but simply because he has not had the time.”

“This is something I am told Harry finds increasingly frustrating.”

“The other side is that William and Catherine also have no desire to be attached to this kind of thing, yet Harry, I am told, thinks this is the only way.”