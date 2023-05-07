 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
BRBureau report

Man accused of committing blasphemy during PTI rally lynched

By
BRBureau report

Sunday May 07, 2023

PTI rally speaker lynched by mob over blasphemy.—Twitter@Shanyousaf6
PTI rally speaker lynched by mob over blasphemy.—[email protected]

  • Deceased was identified as Maulana Nigar of Sawaldher.
  • Cops have shifted the body for postmortem.
  • Caretaker CM direct police to maintain law and order.

PESHAWAR: A local was lynched by a mob after he allegedly spoke blasphemous words during a gathering of the local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sawaldher, Mardan, The News reported Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Nigar of Sawaldher, and reportedly his “blasphemous words” during the winding-up speech and Dua at the gathering enraged a large number of people in the audience. 

An official said the number of angry people increased to thousands within no time. “The police responded to the situation immediately. However, the enraged mob went out of control and killed Nigar.

The cops shifted the body for postmortem while police reserves have been deployed in the area. Also, legal action is being taken,” Muhammad Ali Khan, Regional Police Officer, Mardan, told publication.

The caretaker chief minister, Azam Khan, condemned the incident and directed the police to maintain law and order. The chief minister said during political rallies, speakers should avoid religious statements and give a religious touch to a political issue.

He asked religious scholars to play their role in defusing the situation and asked the people not to take the law into their hands. 

More From Pakistan:

'Highly irresponsible': FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK

'Highly irresponsible': FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK
PML-N to contest polls sans electoral alliance: sources

PML-N to contest polls sans electoral alliance: sources
Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM's post

Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM's post
COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism in meeting with Muttaqi

COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism in meeting with Muttaqi
Polling underway for 63 vacant local govt seats in Sindh

Polling underway for 63 vacant local govt seats in Sindh
London police investigates registration of three vehicles under Nawaz's name with criminal intent

London police investigates registration of three vehicles under Nawaz's name with criminal intent
PM Shehbaz calls out ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for being 'PTI's agent'

PM Shehbaz calls out ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for being 'PTI's agent'
PIA plane strays into Indian airspace for 10 minutes

PIA plane strays into Indian airspace for 10 minutes
In Pakistan visit, Chinese FM hopes Afghanistan to respect 'bordering nations' security concerns

In Pakistan visit, Chinese FM hopes Afghanistan to respect 'bordering nations' security concerns
'Free atta scheme': Punjab approaches NAB after Abbasi's 'baseless allegations'

'Free atta scheme': Punjab approaches NAB after Abbasi's 'baseless allegations'
PTI to hold rallies every day till May 14, announces Imran Khan

PTI to hold rallies every day till May 14, announces Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

PM Shehbaz congratulates King Charles III on his coronation