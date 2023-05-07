 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Here's how King Charles broke tradition with his Coronation outfit

King Charles III was crowned king in a grand ceremony on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, steeped in historical and military references.

However, the monarch, who is known for his modern approach in many of his affairs, made some changes in his attire for the coronation, ditching the traditional royal sartorial option.

The newly crowned king wore the Robe of State, a Crimson Coronation Tunic and cream silk overshirt with Royal Naval trousers.

Although, many keen-eyed royal watchers noted that the monarch chose not to wear the silk stockings and breeches typically worn at coronations, per the Sun.

Moreover, Charles also opted not to wear his full military uniform, as some suspected he might, instead he wore his Robe of State.

Inspired by similar tunics worn by King George V and King George VI at their Coronations, the crimson Coronation Tunic was made by Ede and Ravenscroft, according to the Telegraph. It’s made of Order of the Bath crimson satin, trimmed with gold artillery lace.

The cream silk overshirt is based on the design of similar overshirts worn by George V and George VI at their Coronations. The overshirt has been designed and crafted by Turnbull & Asser in Gloucestershire using English home spun silk, and the collars and cuffs feature embroidered oak leaves and acorns, the outlet detailed.

Meanwhile, the King’s pants are part of his regular attire and are regularly worn as part of His Majesty’s Royal Navy full ceremonial tailcoat.

The king is popularly known for his activism to conserve the environment and has made an effort to inspire the spirit of sustainability.

Keeping with his dedication to sustainability, Charles also opted to rewear the same extravagant Robe of State his grandfather, King George VI, wore to his own coronation in 1937 rather than commission a new piece, as is typical.

