pakistan
Sunday May 07, 2023
How hot and humid could it get in Karachi in next three days?

Sunday May 07, 2023

A woman carries a pedestal fan as she walks towards a repair shop during hot and humid weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday said the weather in Karachi was expected to be mostly hot and humid for the next three days.

According to the Met Department, mercury in the port city may hit 36 to 38 degrees centigrade for three days, while the minimum temperature might not fall below 26.6 degrees centigrade.

Meanwhile, Karachi might also see some breezy conditions as winds were forecast to blow into the city from the west and southwest during the same period.

Meanwhile, humidity in the air would remain at 67%; however, the speed of winds blowing from the southwest towards the port city would be around 18 kilometres per hour, the PMD said.

In most parts of Sindh, however, the weather was likely to remain hot and dry for the next few days, it added.

