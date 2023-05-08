 
Monday May 08, 2023
By
News Desk

PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari slam Imran Khan for levelling allegations against army

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Files
  • PM says PTI's chief cannot be allowed to malign officers without proof.
  • Zardari says PTI chief has crossed all limits to defame institutions.
  • CM Naqvi says interim govt will not allow anyone to humiliate institutions.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi have slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s serious allegations against the army.

Berating the PTI chief, the PM said that Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and an intelligence agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.

"His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated.”

On the other hand, former president Asif Ali Zardari said the PTI chief has crossed all limits to defame institutions, which will not be tolerated anymore.

“The attempt to discredit institutions has exposed the true face of the man and now enough is enough, after listening to the foreign agent’s speech, no patriot can even think of following him,” said Zardari in a statement without naming the PTI chief.

Zardari said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistan Army was an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

“A person is fooling his innocent workers with lies and deceit, I am seeing the downfall of this person,” he said. The former president said this is the country where we all have to be buried, we will not allow one person to play with our values and our country.

“A person is bent on destroying our ancestors, our children and our country, which we will not allow,” said Zardari.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker CM asserted that the interim government will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten institutions and intelligence agencies in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said: “We will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten our institutions and intelligence agencies in Punjab. It is our foremost responsibility as responsible Pakistani citizens to condemn these elements who are actually benefiting enemies of Pakistan.”

CM Naqvi assured that the provincial government will implement the law and that culprits will be held accountable. 

