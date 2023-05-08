Rajinikanth's new film 'Lal Salaam' poster disappoints fans, they call it 'below average'

Rajinikanth is all set to feature in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' for a cameo

On May 8, super star Rajinikanth’s upcoming project Lal Salaam’s poster was released by the makers that has disappointed fans.

Netizens have flooded Twitter with their responses. They are calling the poster 'below average'. Not just that, they are questioning the choices of director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

One of the fans commented: "Take it down, ver bad photoshop it is." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Very bad poster design.'

Even though, Rajinikanth is going to feature in Lal Salaam in an extended cameo. Fans say ‘Thalaivar is for a guest role in this. Still u guys can’t give a proper look.’

Directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, Lal Salaam features Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. The film is set to release this year. So far, the official release date has not been announced, reports India Today.