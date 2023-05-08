 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Kate Middleton was dressed to the nines at the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, following the crowning ceremony a day before.

Kate Middleton stunned in red as she joined the royal family for the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, following the crowning ceremony a day before.

The Princess of Wales, 41, partied in a stunningly scarlet red Alexander McQueen suit. It is composed of a plunging, asymmetrical wrap blazer and matching flared trousers.

Known for her sustainable fashion statement, Kate once again took the opportunity to rewear her dress to the memorable show. She previously wore the same outfit for a Shaping Us pre-campaign launch event last January, via Harper’s Bazaar.

For the concert, Kate accessorised it with a silver necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels featuring several floral pendants of various sizes. She also donned a pair of pearl and clover earrings. She was also seen wearing a statement ring apart from her classic sapphire and diamond ring which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana.

Her evening glam look included rosy blush and a subtle smoky eye, with her hair loose in classy waves. And she completed her look with a pair of matching red high heels.

Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert

Recently, Kate Middleton famously donned her Alexander McQueen white Grecian-style gown, one-shouldered gown for 2022 BAFTAs that she previously wore at the 2019 BAFTAs, but with a few alterations.

More From Royals:

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation? video

Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?
Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’

Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’
Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’

Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’
King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert video

King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation video

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation
Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry video

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation

Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation
Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation? video

Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation?
‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’ video

‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’