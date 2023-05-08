Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert

Kate Middleton was dressed to the nines at the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, following the crowning ceremony a day before.



Kate Middleton stunned in red as she joined the royal family for the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, following the crowning ceremony a day before.

The Princess of Wales, 41, partied in a stunningly scarlet red Alexander McQueen suit. It is composed of a plunging, asymmetrical wrap blazer and matching flared trousers.

Known for her sustainable fashion statement, Kate once again took the opportunity to rewear her dress to the memorable show. She previously wore the same outfit for a Shaping Us pre-campaign launch event last January, via Harper’s Bazaar.

For the concert, Kate accessorised it with a silver necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels featuring several floral pendants of various sizes. She also donned a pair of pearl and clover earrings. She was also seen wearing a statement ring apart from her classic sapphire and diamond ring which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana.

Her evening glam look included rosy blush and a subtle smoky eye, with her hair loose in classy waves. And she completed her look with a pair of matching red high heels.

Recently, Kate Middleton famously donned her Alexander McQueen white Grecian-style gown, one-shouldered gown for 2022 BAFTAs that she previously wore at the 2019 BAFTAs, but with a few alterations.

