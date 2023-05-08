 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?

US singer Katy Perry has revealed that she was staying at Windsor Castle before performing Firework at King Charles coronation concert on Sunday.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, the two American Idol judges, both have close connections to King Charles.

The duo headlined the coronation concert on Sunday.

The Roar singer, who attended the crowning of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, also disclosed that she brought her mother to the UK for historic event.

Later, taking to her Instagram and Twitter handles, Katy shared stunning backstage photos taken before the concert.

In one of the photos, she can be seen hugging her mom Mary Perry.

Katy Perry said in the caption of the post, “My #idol set is a little different today #CoronationConcert.”

Commenting on it, the royal family said, “Thank you for a fantastic performance at the #CoronationConcert!”

More From Royals:

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot

King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity
Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Millions react to King Charles crowning video video

Millions react to King Charles crowning video
Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation? video

Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?