Karachi weather update: City sizzles at 35 degrees

People buy cold beverages during hot weather at a bus station in Islamabad on April 25, 2023. — APP

Karachi’s current temperature was recorded at 35 degrees, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

However, the temperature is felt at 38 degrees. The Met department further shared that humidity levels in the air were at 41%, while winds continue to bow from the southwest at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour.

Earlier today, PMD had predicted temperatures will likely increase in most parts of the country from tomorrow.

“Southern regions of the country will remain under the influence of heat,” the Met Office said.

Temperatures in Pakistan’s southern areas will likely increase from May 10 to 13, it added.

“There is a possibility of an increase in temperatures by three to five degrees’ during the day in Sindh, Southern Punjab and Balochistan,” the forecasting department mentioned.

Meanwhile, the mercury will rise by two to three degrees in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PMD stated.

The weather forecasting department added that temperatures in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to remain two to three degrees above normal.

A day earlier, PMD said that Karachi was in the grip of hot and humid weather.

“The temperature of Karachi has been recorded to be 35 degrees, while its intensity being felt was 39 degrees,” the forecasting department stated.

The ratio of humidity, as per the PMD, was 64%, while winds in the port city were expected to blow at a speed of 20 to 27 kilometres per hour.

PMD had earlier predicted Karachi's weather to remain hot and humid for the next three days, while the forecast of Sindh included heat and dryness in the atmosphere.

According to the Met Department, winds were predicted to blow from the west and southwest during this time in the port city.