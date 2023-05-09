Balochistan govt's preparations for National Games in full swing

Press conference regarding 34th national games Quetta at the Bugti stadium in Quetta on May 9, 2023. — Twitter/@ZR_Photography_

LAHORE: As part of the Balochistan government's effort to ensure maximum publicity for the 34th National Games set to be played in Quetta from May 22-30, Balochistan Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali has shared that the government will meet the Information Secretary today, The News reported.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet with the Secretary Information to discuss how to publicise the Games in a true sense,” the Balochistan secretary said, adding that the Information Secretary is in contact with international channels from Japan and other countries who will cover the Games and run videos and shots.

“Information Department has also engaged bloggers and vloggers and they will start publicity of the Games. We hope it will be a productive effort and it will help a lot in the propagation of the Games."

He further said they also plan to install billboards from Wednesday.

“We are also utilising social media for publicity of the Games and on Twitter and other social media tools trends are being run. Even on my personal Twitter you can see this and there are so many followers. We are making every effort to make the Games a big success,” Jamali said.

“Newspapers and television channels are also giving hype to the Games and on a daily basis you can see different news about the event,” he added.

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister will open the National Games while Balochistan Governor will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Jamali said some teams have already arrived in Quetta, adding some will start coming in the next few days.

“Some teams from WAPDA, Army, HEC, Police, PAF and Navy have already reached here while provincial teams will start coming here from Wednesday (tomorrow),” Jamali said.

He shared that Quetta is all ready to host the Games.

“Tomorrow renovation work on venues will be completed and the facilities will be handed over to the organisers and we are all set to host the Games in a befitting manner,” said Jamali.

The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines which include baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting, and swimming.

Exhibition matches will be held in canoeing and kayak, futsal, throwball, and women's cricket which has been included for the first time. Hockey competitions will be the first to begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, Quetta. The competitions in five sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to a lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing will be held in Karachi, shooting will be hosted in Jhelum, and swimming and cycling will be conducted in Lahore.

The torch journey has already begun from Karachi and after passing through various cities it will reach Quetta on May 14.