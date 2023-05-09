Imran Khan arrested: What's next?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. — Reuters

Rangers personnel arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case regarding Al-Qadir Trust.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the national anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt signed the arrest warrant of Khan and departed for performing Umrah.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is related to the illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million British Pounds) through the National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom (UK).

The cricketer-turned-politician was detained after the anti-graft body fulfilled the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation under its ambit.

So, what's going to happen?

As soon as news broke out that Khan — who was ousted last year in April through a vote of no confidence — was arrested, protests broke out across the country. These can go on for several days if the party does not stop then.

As he has been taken into custody, Khan will first undergo a medical checkup.

He will be initially investigated regarding the case. Additionally, a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has been also formed under Director Naveed Haider in a case of 498 Kanal lands.

He will be kept in a special room in NAB Rawalpindi, which was renovated a week earlier. Several former prime ministers have been kept in that room during their detention.

For digging out further information, the authorities will present the PTI chief before a relevant court tomorrow and seek his physical remand.

Moreover, a six-member committee of the PTI, also called the "emergency committee", will announce the next course of action.



What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.