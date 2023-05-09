UK updates travel advice for Pakistan amid political turmoil

Tuesday May 09, 2023
The United Kingdom updated its travel advice for Pakistan Tuesday, shortly after protests, some of which turned violent, broke out across the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
The update was shared by British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish on his Twitter account.
Titled "updated information on political rallies and protests", the travel advisory cautioned British citizens from travelling to certain areas.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised citizens against all travel to the following:
In addition, the FCDO advised citizens against all but essential travel to the following:
Earlier today, Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.
Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".
Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.
In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.
Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore.