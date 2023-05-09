PTI chief Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Geo News reported Tuesday.

The PTI chairman was taken into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case by Rangers personnel from the IHC where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

The former prime minister was taken in a black vigo by the law enforcement agency.

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed the development and said that the situation is under control.

According to Geo News, the PTI chairman was going for biometric at the IHC when he was taken into custody. The NAB officials had arrest warrants.

Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

As per details, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Exclusive video when Imran Khan was arrested

Meanwhile, Geo News has obtained an exclusive video of when the PTI chief was arrested. In the video, Khan can be seen sitting with sunglasses calmly and observing the developments.

IHC takes notice

Following Khan’s arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter, and summoned the Islamabad IG and the interior secretary within “15 minutes”.

He also directed the additional attorney general to appear before the court in 15 minutes and instructed him to immediately find out who was behind the arrest.

“If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” the chief justice said.

Justice Farooq further asked: “Tell us in which case the arrest was made?”

The Islamabad advocate general then requested that the court extend the time of 15 minutes to half an hour; however, the request was rejected and he was ordered to appear in 15 minutes.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

This is a developing story and is being updated with the latest information...