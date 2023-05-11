All CAIE exams scheduled on May 12 cancelled

Students during the Cambridge exams in Pakistan. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/File

KARACHI: The British Council Thursday announced that all the Cambridge school exams scheduled for May 12 (tomorrow) have been cancelled due to the unsafe situation in the country.

According to a statement issued, the British Council said that all the exams scheduled — for both morning and evening shifts — have been cancelled.

"We would like to reiterate that we are actively working with Cambridge to agree next steps, and we will provide more information as soon as possible," the statement said.

British Council Country Director Amir Ramzan and Country Director with Cambridge International Examinations Uzma Yousuf expressed their support for candidates and parents during this difficult time.



“Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May has been a difficult decision. Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why we have taken the decision we have.

"We know this is a crucial time in your academic journey, and the disruption caused by the current situation is not ideal. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that Cambridge students can continue their education journey without any interruption," said the statement.



“Our team is continuously monitoring the situation, and we will keep you updated as we have more information. We are completely committed to providing a safe and secure environment for you to sit for your exams," it added.

The country has been gripped in political turmoil following the arrested of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, which has resulted in the deaths of at least nine people. The Supreme Court has ordered the PTI chief's release, but the situation still remains uncertain.