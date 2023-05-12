 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Imran Khan's release may trigger violent protests, warns IB

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Friday May 12, 2023

PTI Chief Imran Khan in Supreme Court. Twtter
PTI Chief Imran Khan in Supreme Court. Twtter

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has written to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, urging them to take necessary measures to secure state buildings and properties, including police lines, in the event of the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The agency has issued two separate letters. In one letter, the agency recommended securing the premises where Imran Khan is currently being held, as well as the adjacent buildings, to prevent any untoward incidents due to the potential threat of attacks by miscreants.

In the letter addressed to Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noor-ul-Amin Mangel and IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the IB stated that Imran Khan has been making inflammatory statements against institutions, which have resulted in violent incidents across the country.

The agency's letter stated, "Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has been inciting the public against state institutions in his speeches for a considerable amount of time, leading to riots across the country, including the federal capital."

The letter also pointed out that PTI protesters have damaged government and private properties. Furthermore, the protesters blocked the road leading to Islamabad airport for hours, and food supplies were not allowed to enter the city.

"Protesters in the form of mobs took law into their own hands in Islamabad. Public and private buildings were damaged and torched by the protestors," it added.

According to the IB letter, the release of the former premier could potentially result in a significant reaction from the protesters against institutions, posing a threat to the lives and property of citizens. Therefore, the security of government buildings and properties, including police lines, must be increased to counter the situation.

"The situation demands that security measures should be taken to thwart the ambitions of the miscreants," it further added.

The letter warned that the reaction of the mob against institutions could intensify if Imran Khan is released, leading to potential harm to innocent lives and property. The IB has suggested that effective precautionary measures must be taken to counter the nefarious designs of the miscreants.

More From Pakistan:

PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day

PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day
Relief for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
Live updates on Al-Qadir Trust case hearing: Imran Khan warns of unrest if arrested again video

Live updates on Al-Qadir Trust case hearing: Imran Khan warns of unrest if arrested again
Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith lavishes praise on Imran Khan

Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith lavishes praise on Imran Khan
President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan video

President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation
Imran Khan likely to address supporters after IHC hearing

Imran Khan likely to address supporters after IHC hearing
History goes up in smoke as PTI protestors set Radio Pakistan Peshawar on fire

History goes up in smoke as PTI protestors set Radio Pakistan Peshawar on fire
Female PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid arrested video

Female PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid arrested
Umar Farooq Zahoor acquitted in two money laundering cases

Umar Farooq Zahoor acquitted in two money laundering cases
‘What is the chief justice doing?’: Imran Khan’s latest audio leak surfaces

‘What is the chief justice doing?’: Imran Khan’s latest audio leak surfaces
'Over 600,000 birds migrated to Sindh this year'

'Over 600,000 birds migrated to Sindh this year'