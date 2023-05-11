 
Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

American-British influencer Andrew Tate (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File
American-British influencer Andrew Tate on Tuesday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision on former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

In a major relief for the deposed premier, the top court ordered the authorities earlier today to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. 

Taking to Twitter, Tate reacted to the news and wrote: "It seems Pakistan has an honest judicial system." 

The apex court declared Khan's arrest illegal, prompting the party supporters and workers to celebrate the decision. 

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar — issued the verdict on PTI's petition challenging Khan's arrest.

The SC sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House and ordered him to present himself before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by tomorrow, the same court which declared his arrest legal. 

When the authorities presented the PTI chief before the three-member bench at around 5:40pm — an hour later than ordered — the hearing resumed and there was a short exchange of words between CJP Bandial and Khan and then the order was issued.

PTI — which has been on a rampage for the last two days and its protests have led to clashes with the police across the country, resulting in the death of several — welcomed the decision, with the government unhappy with the development.

The petition was filed after the capital's high court declared his arrest legal on May 9 (the day he was arrested), despite expressing dissatisfaction over the manner of the arrest.

