Friday May 12, 2023
Susan Sarandon lauded for activism following arrest

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is receiving plaudits for lending support to the One Fair Wage campaign in NYC following her arrest.

The Stepmom actress was one of eight protesters apprehended and held by the NYC Police, on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The arrests were made after protesters proceeded to ‘obstruct walking traffic’ according to the police. All eight activists were released on the same day and will be required to appear in court.

A statement from the NY State police reads:

“They were instructed multiple times to move to a safer location, but eight of the group’s members refused and requested to be arrested. Those eight individuals were arrested, each for one count of Disorderly Conduct which is a violation-level offence. All have been processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date. The names will not be released due to the level of offence.”

Sarandon is the president of One Fair Wage organisation, which argues that minimum wage should be increased for tipped service workers as well as it impacts women, mothers and POC the most.

The alliance comprises “all workers for whom tips are considered wage replacement’, according to the organisation's website.

Sarandon spoke at the demonstration before she was arrested.

“They are very, very important and need to be treated with dignity, not only for the back-breaking labour that they do, but what they have to do to communicate and understand and be patient and all the things that are linked to a successful business,” she said.

Last week, Sarandon was also seen rallying at Writers Guild of America congregation in New York. 

