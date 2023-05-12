 
Friday May 12, 2023
How will Meghan Markle celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed

How Meghan Markle will celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sweet plans for Mother’s Day with their kids Archie and Lilibet have been disclosed.

Mother's Day in United States will take place on Sunday, May 14.

According to Hello, Meghan Markle will celebrate Mother’s Day in private with her children at multi-million mansion in Montecito, California.

Mother’s Day in UK was marked on Sunday March, 19.

Earlier, Meghan Markle celebrated Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6, the day King Charles was officially crowned.

According to reports, Meghan Markle baked a lemon cake for the party using fruit from their garden to mark Archie’s birthday privately.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry’s son enjoyed a low-key birthday party at home as his cousins particularly Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son Prince George took centre stage at coronation.

Meanwhile, the California-based royal couple are also set to celebrate Lilibet’s second birthday next month.

