 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rs200,000 bounty announced for aiding in arrest of Lahore Corps Commander House attackers

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

The Government of Punjab Saturday announced handing out Rs200,000 to people who help authorities in arresting the suspects who vandalised Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House).

The province's home department also shared the photos of the vandals and asked the public to help law enforcers track them down, noting that the identity of the informants would be kept confidential.

Violent protests took place following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, in which nearly a dozen people were killed and several injured.

Khan criticised the military and his supporters raised the stakes by attacking military targets — torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and attacking the entrance to the army’s headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House), which was set afire by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, on May 9, 2023. — Reuters
Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House), which was set afire by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, on May 9, 2023. — Reuters

After the supporters attacked army installations, the ISPR said that May 9, 2023 — the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan's arrest — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

The ISPR called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and praising the military — in a bid to overshadow their criticism — on the other.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier today directed the Punjab government to move swiftly and arrest the vandals within 72 hours.

"I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties,” the PM said after chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore.

He said that all available resources including technological aid and intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements.

"Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts," he said, adding that such kind of terrorism is unacceptable.

More From Pakistan:

LHC orders release of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC orders release of Dr Yasmin Rashid
PM Shehbaz orders arrest of Corps Commander House vandals in 72 hours

PM Shehbaz orders arrest of Corps Commander House vandals in 72 hours
Twitter, Facebook, YouTube still blocked in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube still blocked in Pakistan
Six soldiers embraced martyrdom in FC compound operation: ISPR

Six soldiers embraced martyrdom in FC compound operation: ISPR
Pakistan 'dangerously' close to civil war, warns Mustafa Khokhar

Pakistan 'dangerously' close to civil war, warns Mustafa Khokhar
Punjab govt to form JIT to probe attack on civil, military installations

Punjab govt to form JIT to probe attack on civil, military installations
London varsity refuses to verify GB CM Khalid Khursheed's degree

London varsity refuses to verify GB CM Khalid Khursheed's degree
PM Shehbaz condemns Imran Khan's allegations against Gen Asim Munir

PM Shehbaz condemns Imran Khan's allegations against Gen Asim Munir
Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after two days of detention

Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after two days of detention
CJP should have wished Imran Khan good luck for corruption of Rs60 billion: Nawaz Sharif

CJP should have wished Imran Khan good luck for corruption of Rs60 billion: Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Army denies impression of imposing martial law, dispels rumours of disunity video

Pakistan Army denies impression of imposing martial law, dispels rumours of disunity
All CAIE exams in Pakistan to resume from May 15

All CAIE exams in Pakistan to resume from May 15