Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Prince William's plans for his 'modern' coronation laid bare

Prince of Wales, Prince William’s plans for his ‘modern’ coronation has been disclosed days after King Charles crowning.

Prince William is reportedly looking for ways to ‘evolve’ the ancient service, the source close to the future monarch has revealed.

Nearly a week after King Charles coronation, the insider told The Times, “He (Prince William) is really thinking how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?

“He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?”

The source further said, “I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”

According to the report, per Daily Mail, the heir to throne is said to be planning a 'different coronation from King Charles' as the future king looks to modernise the ceremony by removing the 'homage of the people'.

The source further said, "There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it.”

Prince William played a key role in King Charles coronation last weekend.

The report comes a day after the royal family released an official portrait displaying King Charles, 74, and his heirs, Prince William, 40, and Prince George, 9.


