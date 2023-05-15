How to save yourself from a heatwave?

A boy enjoys a bath under stream water to get relief from the hot weather in Peshawar on May 3, 2023. — APP

Heatwaves — among the most dangerous of natural hazards — have a significant impact on a nation as not only does the temperature rise, but heat-related deaths also move up. However, they rarely receive adequate attention as the death toll is not always immediately obvious.



In a country that was hit by deadly floods last year and is already vulnerable to climate change, heatwave-like conditions have now begun to grip several parts of the nation and the temperature in some districts is set to rise to 47°C.

The weather authorities have also warned that areas such as Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, and suburbs are expected to witness a maximum temperature ranging between 45°C-47°C under the prevailing climatic conditions.

“May is one of the hottest months in the country and we are expecting very warm conditions in southern parts of the country during the current heat spell,” weatherman Sardar Sarfaraz told The News.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman had earlier this month advised provincial and local institutions to take necessary precautions to safeguard public health and minimise the impact of extreme weather on vulnerable communities amid the predicted heatwave.

The South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) has also forecast that minimum and maximum temperatures in South Asia, including Pakistan, are expected to remain "above normal", except in parts of the foothills of the Himalayas.

School students drink watermelon juice amid hot weather in Karachi, on May 15, 2023. — INP

Deadly heatwaves killed more than 1,000 in Sindh alone in 2015, with successive weather conditions taking the lives of a number of others.

In light of the warnings, it is crucial for people to know how they can save themselves from this climate catastrophe and if they get caught, what they can do for recovery.

Who is mainly in danger?

Heat-related illness mainly affects infants, children, and older individuals (age 65 and above). Obese and overweight individuals and people with lower immunity — such as those with chronic illnesses and those on medications — are also more prone to getting affected by the heatwave.

Symptoms to look out for?

1. Raised body temperature

2. Muscle cramps

3. Dry, flaky, and hot reddish skin (absence of sweat)

4. Severe headache

5. Dizziness

6. Nausea

7. Confusion

8. Palpitations

9. Rapid breathing

10. Fainting

What should be done if this happens?

1. Call for immediate medical assistance as this is a life-threatening emergency.

2. Spray water on a person or immerse them in cool water.

3. Fan air on the person.

4. Put wet sheets or towels on the person.

Dos of a heatwave

1. Stay hydrated. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, drink plenty of fluids (water, ORS, lemonade, and fresh juices).

2. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-coloured clothing to reflect the sun's rays and keep you cool.

A boy dives into a water pond as hot weather hits Hyderabad, on May 15, 2023. — INP

3. Try to remain indoors during the peak temperature part of the day (9am to 4pm).

4. Limit outdoor activity to early morning and later at night when the temperature is cooler.

5. In case outdoor work is unavoidable during hotter parts of the day, try taking a rest between tasks to cool off.

6. Avoid direct sun exposure. The use of umbrellas, hats, and sunglasses could be beneficial.

7. Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 30) to avoid sun damage to the skin as sunburn reduces the body’s ability to maintain its temperature.

8. Gradually acclimatise your body to heat.

Don’ts of a heatwave

1. Don’t leave anyone in an enclosed space (such as parked cars) on warmer days.

2. Don’t drink caffeinated beverages as they increase dehydration.

3. Don’t exercise outdoors during peak sun hours.

Dr Osama Zia works as a medical officer at a public-sector teaching hospital in Lahore.

