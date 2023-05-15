Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story targets ‘terrorism' not religion

The Kerala Story has recieved huge backlash from Muslims for propaganda against Islam

Adah Sharma has clarified the controversies surrounding her movie The Kerala Story, saying that the movie addresses the manipulation of religion for terrorism and not religion itself.

The Kerala Story has been receiving backlash from Muslims for depicting events like Adah Sharma’s character burning the hijab and Siddhi Idnani’s character spitting on her kafir father to prove her conversion to Islam is genuine.

Adah defended the movie saying, “The film tells you about people misusing Islam for terrorism to join ISIS (militant groups) camps. So, whoever thinks that film is about Islam is wrong. The Kerala Story is not about religion but about terrorism, which doesn’t have a religion. I’m very confident in my religion, so I would never bring someone else’s religion down. We all live in a country that shelters all religions, and all of them should be very well respected.”

The actress further explained the intentions of the terrorist to get girls to ISIS camps and facilitate human trafficking, “Their end goal was that. And when they use all ways and means to achieve that goal, I don’t think it has anything to do with religion. They are trying to manipulate people’s minds. I don’t see any religions telling them to manipulate the minds of people.”

The 1920 actress concluded by saying, “Those who are saying it is about hatred, yes, I want to spread a lot of hatred against terrorism. And I hope we can all as a society get together. It should be humanity against terrorism”.