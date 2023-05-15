Join corruption investigations instead of hurling baseless allegations, PM tells Imran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/Reuters/File

"Leave the baseless allegations," PM Shehbaz tells PTI chief.

"Join investigation, be held accountable for your corruption."

PM responds to Imran Khan's tweet assailing PDM govt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to join the investigation into his corruption instead of hurling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of the deposed prime minister who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year, PM Shehbaz wrote on his Twitter handle: "Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption."

A day earlier, the PTI chairman accused the ruling alliance of arresting him again, claiming that they will “use some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years under the London Plan.”

The former prime minister, who was released on bail last week after hours-long drama, further claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government also plans to humiliate him by putting his wife Bushra Bibi in jail.

“Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he wrote in a series of tweets assailing the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for their campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. He maintained that now the complete London plan is out.

Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz showed in another tweet how the multi-year development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9.

Violent protests erupted in different parts of the country soon after the PTI chairman was taken into custody by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant on May 9.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister — along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders — is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.