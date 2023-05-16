 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael J. Fox breaks silence on 'Back to the Future bizarre' plot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Michael J. Fox breaks silence on Back to the Future bizarre plot
Michael J. Fox breaks silence on 'Back to the Future bizarre' plot

Michael J. Fox has called the mother-son plot of Back to the Future "bizarre."

Speaking to Variety, the 61-year-old said, "There's something about it that people still respond to because it's so weird."

In one of the scenes in the 1950s, a woman swooned over him at "Enchanted Under the Sea" dance, who later came to be his future mother.

"Not to be crude, but it's a movie about almost ******* your mom, and she's totally ready for it," Fox cheekily said.

"Even at the time, I realized it was bizarre — plus Lea was pretty cute."

In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood inspired Michael J. Fox to bid farewell to acting as he related to one of the movie's scenes.

During an interview with Empire, the star recounted The Good Fight shoot, where he forgot his lines due to Parkinson's disease.

"I thought of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," adding, "There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore."

"He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane," he said.

Fox added: "I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let's move on.' It was peaceful."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during latest outing

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during latest outing
K-pop group G-Idle crosses 1.1 million stock pre-orders with new album

K-pop group G-Idle crosses 1.1 million stock pre-orders with new album
Le Sserafim now fastest K-pop girl group to enter top ten of Billboard 200

Le Sserafim now fastest K-pop girl group to enter top ten of Billboard 200
BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100

BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100
‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn
Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram
Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt

Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt
Ed Sheeran’s shocking revelation about Eminem’s role in curing childhood stutter

Ed Sheeran’s shocking revelation about Eminem’s role in curing childhood stutter
James Gunn addresses Miley Cyrus’ cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn addresses Miley Cyrus’ cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why

Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why