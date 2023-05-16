 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma ride bike without helmet, Mumbai police takes action

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma take lift on a bike to avoid traffic jam
Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma take lift on a bike to avoid traffic jam

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma ride bike separately without helmets, Mumbai police reacts. 

On May 15, Amitabh shared a photo featuring him and a random guy giving him a lift on his bike amid traffic jam.

He wrote: "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner."

Meanwhile, Anushka was also spotted taking a bike ride with one of his bodyguards to avoid a roadblock. The picture and video went viral on the internet.

While some praised the two stars for their down to earth personalities, there were some who pointed out that both Amitabh and Anushka were riding bikes without helmets.

Netizens came forward to tag Mumbai police on the posts. Social media users wrote on the Sholay actors post: “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!"

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma ride bike without helmet, Mumbai police takes action

Mumbai police immediately responded and said: “We have shared this with traffic branch."

Meanwhile, when the PK actor’s video surfaced online, netizens yet again reminded the police that the actor is not wearing a helmet. Mumbai police again reacted by saying that they have informed the traffic branch about it.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, whereas Anushka Sharma is all set to make comeback in the film industry with Chakda Xpress, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about buying 'Mannat': 'We didn't have the money'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about buying 'Mannat': 'We didn't have the money'
Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays fierce cop from the 90's

Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays fierce cop from the 90's
Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story targets ‘terrorism' not religion

Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story targets ‘terrorism' not religion
‘Scoop’ trailer: Karishma Tanna plays crime journalist who fights for jusitce

‘Scoop’ trailer: Karishma Tanna plays crime journalist who fights for jusitce
Sonakshi Sinha regrets rejecting THIS role in her career

Sonakshi Sinha regrets rejecting THIS role in her career
Parineeti Chopra's mother pens 'emotional note' post daughter's engagement

Parineeti Chopra's mother pens 'emotional note' post daughter's engagement

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha
Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports
Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'

Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'