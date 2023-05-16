 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Web Desk

Esha Gupta announces her 'Cannes' debut, says 'It's a dream come true'

Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Esha Gupta shares a video on Instagram to announce her debut at Cannes 2023
Esha Gupta shares a video on Instagram to announce her debut at Cannes 2023

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has announced that she will be making her debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Gupta posted a video on her Instagram where she shared the exciting news with her fans. She said: "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation.

“I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Cannes Film Festival is held every year in France where artists from all around the world make their glamorous appearances and represent their countries. The festival promotes films of all genres from all across the world.

2023 marks as the 76th year of Cannes Film Festival that commences from today, May 16 till May 27 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, reports India Today. 

