Policeman opens fire on school van, killing one student and injuring five in Swat

Police constable opens fire on school van carrying female students.

Students were transported to Saidu Sharif Hospital after the attack.

Police official says they are currently investigating the firing incident.

A "gun attack" on a school van killed at least one female student and injured five others in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Geo News reported Tuesday citing police.

As per details, a police constable allegedly opened fire on the van carrying minor girl students soon after it left the premises of a private school.

The incident took place in a suburb of Mingora city. All the students were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital after the attack.

The police said they are currently investigating the incident.



Speaking about the incident with Geo News, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that the constable who opened fire on the van has been arrested with the "weapon of the crime".

Condemning the incident, the DPO said that the constable's mental condition will be evaluated through an investigation.

"The constable was on duty in the school here and it is unknown whether he is psychologically well or not through a probe," he said, adding that further information will be shared with the media soon.

