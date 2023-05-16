Army’s statement on vandals 'immensely important': PTI

PTI activists and supporters of Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

Dozens of civilians were martyred as a result of firing by anarchists: PTI

The party seeks an all-around investigation to identify the miscreant.

PTI says it has unwavering faith in the supremacy of the Constitution.

The Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that it considers the statement issued upon conclusion of the special Corps Commander Conference “immensely important”.



A day earlier, the military's top brass vowed to try protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, after the PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations on May 9, which the army dubbed as "Black Day".

“PTI acknowledges the importance of statement issued upon conclusion of SCCC held at GHQ on May 15, 2023 and considers the impression of a well-thought-out plan of promoting violence & mayhem engulfing several government buildings, military structures and hundreds of unarmed & peaceful citizens,” the statement read.

"The forum expressed [a] firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act," the ISPR's statement mentioned.



It added that some government buildings, military properties and hundreds of innocent and peaceful citizens came under this chaos. The statement also highlighted that the Constitution was the guarantor of the people’s basic democratic right of peaceful protest.

"As a responsible and the largest political institution in the federation of Pakistan, PTI has an unwavering commitment to the constitution & democracy, and it believes that the constitution is a beacon of light for all of us at the individual as well as collective levels and solutions to the most intricate problems lie within the ambit of constitution and bounds of laws," it said in its statement.

The party, however, also reiterated its stance on the violent protests as a political reflex action to the party chairman's arrest.

"Peaceful protest after Chairman PTI’s illegal abduction through paramilitary troops of Rangers from within the premises of Islamabad High Court on May 9, was a natural and foreseeable reaction guaranteed by the constitution as a basic right to peaceful protest to the public," the party statement said.

The party alleged there was evidence that armed anarchists infiltrated the ranks of peaceful protesters as part of a deliberate plan and incited 'burn and besiege'.

"However, a plethora of irrefutable evidence is available to establish that armed miscreants entered into the peaceful gatherings and indulged in arson and fired live bullets on the peaceful protestors leaving dozens killed and hundreds injured."



“As a result of firing by anarchists, dozens of innocent civilians were martyred and hundreds were injured,” PTI stated.

The statement mentioned that after the assassination attempt on Khan last year in November, this was the first such instance in the party’s 27 years of peaceful struggle.



It added that an attempt to pit PTI and Pakistan Army against each other was made under the guise of chaos and riots. The party sought an all-around investigation to identify the elements behind the extraordinary episode.

“We hereby declare that we have sufficient evidence to present in any independent investigation/inquiry,” the statement revealed, highlighting how it was a plan to spread chaos and blame it on the PTI.

The party insisted that it had unwavering faith in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.