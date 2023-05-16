Dead woman wins election in India

A woman’s body lies on a bed. — AFP/File

In an unbelievable incident, a woman clinched an election triumph almost two weeks after her death in India.

As per details, the woman candidate, Ashiya Bi died of lung and abdominal infection just 12 days before the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

There was no procedure in place to remove a name from the ballet once the electoral process begins in the state, confirmed district officer Bhagwan Sharan.

According to AFP, the dead woman received nearly 44% of the votes in the race for a municipal civic body seat in the Bijnor district.

The popular 30-year-old first-time candidate was declared victorious posthumously.

It is pertinent to mention here that her husband had informed the election officials about her death but her name could not be removed from the ballot papers.

“Once the electoral process begins, it cannot be halted or paused,” Sharan added.

Before she passed away, Bi proved a major hit with voters, and many decided to cast their ballots for her.

“Ashiya made friends easily and people didn’t want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result,” resident Mohammad Zakir told local media.

Bi had “won hearts with her calm demeanour”, said her husband Muntazim Qureishi.

“Our votes are a tribute to her,” said a voter.