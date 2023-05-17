 
pakistan
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC extends order against Imran Khan's arrest till May 31

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Police cammandos escort PTI Chairman Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. — AFP
Police cammandos escort PTI Chairman Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. — AFP

In the latest instance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan receiving blanket relief from the country’s judiciary, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31.

The development came during the hearing of PTI’s plea seeking details of all cases filed against Khan claiming that the PTI chief is booked in more than 100 cases.

The federal government — represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel — requested time from the court to provide details of cases against the PTI chief.

Approving their request, the court adjourned the hearing till May 31.

More to follow...

