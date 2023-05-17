IHC bars authorities from arresting Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz

PTI Senator Falak Naz (left) and Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari leave the court premises after release on May 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@siasatpk

IHC stop authorities from further probing PTI leaders.

Court rejects police's request for three-day remand.

Local court discharged case against Mazari and Senator Chitrali.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have both been granted blanket relief by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after its order barring authorities from arresting them.

The court, on Wednesday, also stopped authorities from further investigating the two politicians when they appeared before the judge hearing plea seeking relief from further arrest.

At the federal capital's top court, the police sought a three-day remand of both PTI politicians, which was turned down by the court.



"No further investigation is needed from Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari," the judge remarked.

The court then went on to order authorities against their arrest, directing them to present details of the cases filed against them.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad had earlier discharged the case against the PTI leaders after they were re-arrested last night — hours after their release from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The two women politicians were freed after the court issued its verdict in their favour.

Both Senator Chitrali and PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Mazari — who were booked for attempted murder and showing off weapon at the Tarnol police station — were presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti.

Police re-arrest Mazari and Falak Naz

The PTI leaders, who were released from Adiala Jail Tuesday evening on IHC orders, were re-arrested from outside the jail immediately afterwards, Mazari's daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir confirmed.

They were arrested during the countrywide riots that erupted after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers personnel on May 9 following orders of the National Accountability Bureau.

"Senator Falak Naz's family and I (& our lawyer) were waiting outside Adiala Jail to receive ama and Falak Naz. Islamabad Police arrested them from outside the jail while we were waiting outside the exit they told us to wait at. We have no idea where they have been taken," Mazari-Hazir had tweeted last evening.

IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had already declared Mazari's arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal and ordered her release.

The decision was announced on a petition filed by the former human rights minister's daughter. The bench also ordered the release of Senator Naz who was apprehended under the same law as Mazari.