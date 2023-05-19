 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shows signs of 'split persona' with 'Hollywood-style' speech

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Meghan Markle's speech at the NYC Gala is highly dramatised, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who accepted the 'Women of Vision' award Tuesday night, is called out for using her Hollywood skills to deliver words on activism.

Face Whisperer Adrianne Carter said: "Meghan’s body language in the presentation clip is highly practised for her speech. We see her in full on professional speaker mode, confident and word perfect.

Mr Carter then went on to compare Meghan to a Hollywood star who does not back down from learning her lines.

"She looks very much like a Hollywood actress rather than a serious activist. Maybe a bit of a split persona going on for her?"

This comes after royal expert Kinsey Schofield commented on Prince Harry's attendance at the Gala as Meghan accepted the accolade.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Star, expert Schofield said: "I think Prince Harry is obviously very proud of Meghan Markle. Meghan does seem to be trying to brand herself independently, but she wouldn’t have the Duchess title without her Duke!"

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions
Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt

Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt
New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan video

New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands video

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now' video

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now'
Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase video

Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase
King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’ video

King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’
Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’ video

Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’
Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York video

Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York
Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’

Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’