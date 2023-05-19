 
Friday May 19, 2023
Miley Cyrus dismisses fans' theories 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth split

Friday May 19, 2023

Miley Cyrus dismisses fans' theories 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus dismisses rumours that her hit track Flowers is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The Wrecking Ball singer also talked about her failed relationship with The Hunger Games actor, claiming that she would never want to erase any part of her life story.

In an interview with British Vogue, Cyrus was asked if her fans’ theories about her song from Endless Summer Vacation album were correct.

Dismissing rumours that the song was autobiographical, the singer said, "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself."

"I wrote it in a really different way,” the Disney alum added. “The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: 'Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

"The song is a little fake it till you make it," she continued. "Which I’m a big fan of."

Speaking of her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus added, "I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

After the Party in the U.S.A. singer dropped her first song from her eighth studio album, many of her fans speculated that she was dissing Hemsworth in the track while also accusing him of cheating on her.

In the song, Cyrus sings, “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

“I didn’t want to leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” she sings.

“I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” Cyrus continues to the melody of Bruno Mars’ ballad When I Was Your Man.

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth. 

