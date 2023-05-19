CM Naqvi shares proof of political party's involvement in May 9 attacks with ECP

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: The interim government in Punjab shared solid proof including pictures, videos and messages about the involvement of a political party in the May 9 incidents with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, reported The News.

They met Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM Office on Thursday and strongly condemned the terrorist incidents, expressing complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

CM Mohsin Naqvi told the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, that a political party brought disgrace to the whole nation on May 9, adding that attacks on military installations were carried out under a planned strategy.

He added that the investigators were able to find proof of contact between the attackers and the political leadership at Zaman Park through geo-fencing.



The CM claimed that according to initial estimates, the country suffered Rs6 billion losses due to the May 9 attacks.

On the other hand, the CEC acknowledged that the Punjab government undertook excellent steps for the protection of the masses amid the current situation.

He said the ECP was fully satisfied with the provincial government, as it was performing its duties with honesty. The ECP wants to ensure a fair, just and peaceful general election in the country, he added.

“We are not affiliated with any political party and we have no political motives,” he reiterated.

Raja underscored that the ECP had always made decisions on merit, adding that the caretaker government was also impartial, and holding free and fair elections was also its mandate.

The CEC said the security steps for holding the general election would be reviewed again and the ECP would provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government for the elections.

He said the provincial authorities should not succumb to any pressure as the ECP was fully supporting it.

During the meeting, Inspector General of Punjab Police (IG) Dr Usman Anwar briefed the ECP officials about details of attacks at the Lahore corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) and other military installations on May 9.