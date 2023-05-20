Seven arrested for 'renting out' smartphones to children

At least seven people have been arrested for renting out smartphones to children in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar, it emerged on Saturday.



According to the police, the suspects were involved in providing cellular phones to children, who would play online games — including PUBG — and watch obscene videos at the shops.

The police conducted a raid at two shops in the area after a video of children using smartphones went viral on social media recently and recovered 45 phones. The shopkeepers were renting out smartphones for Rs60 per hour.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody yesterday, while four more were rounded up today following the revelations made by the arrested individuals.

The police have sealed the shops to discourage such businesses.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation as well.