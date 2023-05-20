 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

In audio leak, Imran Khan pleads with US lawmaker to intervene amid crackdown on PTI

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and US lawmaker Maxine Waters can be seen in this illustration. — Canva
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and US lawmaker Maxine Waters can be seen in this illustration. — Canva
  • PTI chief seeks US help against ongoing crackdown on party workers.
  • Alleged audio leak features Khan, US Congresswomen Waters.
  • "No political party has ever faced worst crackdown which PTI is facing."

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who accused the United States of engineering his ouster from power in April last year, has purportedly sought a US Congresswoman's help against an ongoing crackdown on his party workers and leader.

The alleged audio leak featuring Khan and US Congresswomen Maxine Moore Waters emerged on social media on Saturday wherein the former could be heard asking the American lawmaker to raise her voice against “human rights violations” in Pakistan.

“[This is] probably one of the most critical times in our history. We have the most bizarre situation going on in this country,” the former premier purportedly told other person in the audio believed to be US congresswoman.

In the 1.57 minutes-long audio leak, the PTI chairman briefed the US lawmaker about his ouster from power and subsequent crackdown on his party workers.

“I received three bullets in one assassination attempt. My government was removed by ex-army chief army [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] because the military establishment is very powerful here."

"He conspired with people who are in power currently and toppled my government,” he alleged in the leaked conversation.

Khan added that his party was facing the “worst crackdown” which, according to him, no democratic party had ever faced in the country’s history.

While requesting Congresswoman Waters to issue a statement in his party’s favour, Khan said: “We would appreciate here because it goes a long way when someone like you Maxine gave a statement.”

“All we want is just the rule of law and Constitution and fundamental rights. We just want a statement highlighting [crackdown] and that would really help us when someone like you Maxine speaks up it makes a lot of waves,” he added. 

The alleged audio came in the backdrop of ongoing crackdown on PTI workers and leaders after they resorted to violent protests following party chief Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in graft case.

Thousands of party workers and leaders have been arrested for allegedly ransacking and torching public and military installations across the country during the nearly three-day long protests.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens others injured during the riots with civil and military leadership of the country declaring the unprecedented violence as "black chapter" in the country's history and vowed to try the rioters under Army Act and other relevant laws of the country.

PTI chief Khan has distanced his party from the attacks on defence and government buildings and demanded independent judicial commission to probe the vandalism.

More From Pakistan:

IBCC says its reforms set to 'transform education system'

IBCC says its reforms set to 'transform education system'
Seven arrested for 'renting out' smartphones to children

Seven arrested for 'renting out' smartphones to children
'Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh'

'Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh'
Justice Faez Isa-led judicial commission tasked to probe audio leaks

Justice Faez Isa-led judicial commission tasked to probe audio leaks
3 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Balochistan shootout: ISPR

3 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Balochistan shootout: ISPR
PTI misinformation debunked by French media video

PTI misinformation debunked by French media
'Reprehensible event': Pakistan condemns Israeli flag march

'Reprehensible event': Pakistan condemns Israeli flag march
Political turmoil: Former US NSA holds telephonic conversation with Imran Khan

Political turmoil: Former US NSA holds telephonic conversation with Imran Khan
PTI backs JI's Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman for Karachi mayor slot

PTI backs JI's Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman for Karachi mayor slot
Revocation of transgender rights must be stopped: Amnesty International

Revocation of transgender rights must be stopped: Amnesty International
NAB declares PM Shehbaz Sharif 'innocent' in Ashiana Housing scandal

NAB declares PM Shehbaz Sharif 'innocent' in Ashiana Housing scandal
'No comments': US avoids remarks on Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties

'No comments': US avoids remarks on Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties