Manchester City clinch fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Manchester City have secured their fifth Premier League title in six seasons, following Arsenal's defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday. This outcome has created an insurmountable four-point lead for Manchester City over Arsenal, with only one game remaining in the season for the Gunners.

Manchester City's remarkable performance in the final weeks of the season, with an impressive streak of 11 consecutive victories, has dashed Arsenal's hopes of clinching their first Premier League title since the 2003/2004 season. In January, City faced an eight-point deficit to Arsenal, but since their 1-0 loss to Tottenham on February 5, Pep Guardiola's team has remained unbeaten, while Mikel Arteta's side experienced a series of setbacks.

The upcoming match against Chelsea on Super Sunday, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, marks Manchester City's final home game of the season and provides the opportunity to lift the trophy once again. This would be the third consecutive season that they have achieved this feat.

Notably, Manchester City is now on the verge of completing a historic treble, comprising the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. The only other English team to achieve this was Manchester United in the 1998/1999 season.

Before their Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10, City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Winning the Champions League would mark the first time in the club's history that they lift the prestigious European Cup.

Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of Manchester City, expressed his delight at being a part of the team's success. He acknowledged the Premier League as the most challenging and competitive league in the world, emphasizing the significance of the achievement. Gundogan extended his gratitude to Pep Guardiola, the backroom staff, and the entire club for their support throughout the season, emphasizing their vital role in the team's triumph.

Gundogan also praised the loyal fans, highlighting their unwavering support and integral role in the team's accomplishments. He expressed his hope that winning the Premier League title again would serve as a fitting tribute to the fans.

Manchester City's triumph this season reinforces their reputation for quality and consistency, epitomizing the club's pursuit of success. With five titles in six years, the club aims to build on this success in the future. The season will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of players, staff, and fans alike, as they reflect on their extraordinary achievements.