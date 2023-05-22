Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Gayle King spoke in support of Prince Harry and Meghan after they claimed they were ‘chased’ by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi.’

King was in Baltimore to give a commencement speech at her alma mater, the University of Maryland.

“I think it was a very unfortunate incident,” the CBS journalist told Page Six, Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at the 148th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Md.

“It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me,” King said.

Alluding to the list of media personalities and celebrities who criticised the Sussexes’ narrative that the two were “chased” in the streets of Manhattan, King said it’s unsettling that some are trying to “minimise how [Harry and Markle] felt in that moment.”

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it,” said King. “Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’”

King, 68, met Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, through her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, and has been friends with the two ever since.

After the car chase incident that occurred last week, royal experts and celebrities have criticised the Sussexes’ version of events.

Following the incident, news reports, including the statements from New York Police Department, the paparazzi and the cabbie who drove them, all seem to point that the events may have been exaggerated from the perspective of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.