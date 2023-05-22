 
Khadija Shah hasn’t surrendered yet: police

Khadija Shah, a prime accused of attack on Jinnah House. — Twitter/@amnakegossips
  • Khadija Shah had fled when police raided her house.
  • She announced to surrender in audio message.
  • She had also apologised for tweeting against military.

Khadija Shah — a "prime suspect" in the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 — has not yet turned herself in, police confirmed on Monday, hours after she announced to surrender following a raid at her home.

Shah, who is the daughter of a former finance minister, Dr Salman Shah, and the granddaughter of a former army chief, had announced on Sunday that she would turn herself in.

The leading fashion designer is accused of leading the attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House during the May 9 mayhem.

Following the shocking incidents of arson and violence, the military vowed stern action against those involved in violence, promising to bring all the abettors, planners and instigators to justice.

Subsequently, investigators identified hundreds of PTI supporters and workers involved in the mayhem at various locations.

Those accused of the ransacking of the Corps Commander House included Khadija Shah.

Her announcement to surrender came after police raided her house and took her family members, including her husband, into custody.

She had fled from the backdoor when the police raided her residence.

In the over 16 minutes-long audio message, Shah admitted that she was a PTI supporter and was part of the protest outside the Lahore Corps Commander’s House but denied committing any wrongdoing, including inciting people to violence.

She also disclosed that she was a dual citizen and trying to get help from the embassy but did not elaborate further in this regard.

“The Punjab government is trying to build a case against me saying I am the prime suspect and mastermind of the May 9 vandalism,” she said, accusing the provincial authorities of victimisation.

