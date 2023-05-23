Overseas PTI supporter booked for abusing Pakistani police

A PTI supporter listens to party Chairman Imran Khan´s speech on a phone, in Zaman Park in Lahore on May 13, 2023. — AFP

Suspect claims 8 FIRs filed against him.

Case against PTI supporter registered in Upper Dir.

Police officials haven't commented on matter.

PESHAWAR: An overseas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter has been booked for abusing senior police officials after his video went viral.

The individual, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia, was heard abusing senior officials of the police force for lodging cases against political workers in his video.

According to reports, a case was lodged against Said Wali who belongs to Upper Dir for using abusive language against top police officials following a crackdown on the Imran Khan-led party's leaders, workers and supporters.

Another video of Wali went viral on social media in which he claimed that eight first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against him. He also claimed that the cases booked are not on genuine grounds.

Meanwhile, the police has refused to comment on the matter.

Violent protesters including workers and supporters of PTI went berserk after Khan was arrested on May 9 by Punjab Rangers to comply with the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) arrest warrant in the £190 million settlement case.

The PTI chief's arrest infuriated party activists who took to the streets in several cities across the country damaging public and private property including military installations. Many, on the other hand, took to online spaces and social media website to channel their anger.

Several PTI leaders, workers and supporters posted videos, images, posts, tweets and messages online calling for demonstrations and openly abusing the government, law enforcement agencies and other state institutions to protest against their chairman's custody.

The government has since initiated a crackdown not just against those involved in riots on the streets, but also those who have resorted to abuse within online space contributing to inciting hate and violence in the process.