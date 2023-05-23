 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
IUHIsar ul Haq

6 including 4 FC personnel martyred in terror attack on Hangu gas plant

By
IUHIsar ul Haq

Tuesday May 23, 2023

— KP BOIT
— KP BOIT

HANGU: At least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a gas plant in Tall Tehsil of Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Tuesday.

DSP Tall Irfan Khan told Geo News that terrorists attacked the private gas extraction plant in the mountainous region during which six security personnel lost their lives.

The police official said that a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps is conducting search operation in the area.

A foreign news agency reported that up to 50 militants attacked the plant in the Hangu district near the Afghan border.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Various militant factions, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have operated out of remote mountains in the northwest for years, launching attacks on the security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the state.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: LB representatives clueless as 'cool commissioner' administers oath in English video

WATCH: LB representatives clueless as 'cool commissioner' administers oath in English
NAB to avoid undue controversies, adhere to laws, says chairman

NAB to avoid undue controversies, adhere to laws, says chairman

Overseas PTI supporter booked for abusing Pakistani police

Overseas PTI supporter booked for abusing Pakistani police
Live updates: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi secure bail in separate cases

Live updates: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi secure bail in separate cases
Man suspected of killing Karachi policeman arrested in Sweden

Man suspected of killing Karachi policeman arrested in Sweden

Imran Khan pays over Rs1.4 million in ‘luxury tax’ for Zaman Park residence

Imran Khan pays over Rs1.4 million in ‘luxury tax’ for Zaman Park residence
Climate change claims 2 million lives in half a century: UN

Climate change claims 2 million lives in half a century: UN
G20 meet: Bilawal blasts world powers for 'turning a blind eye' to Indian savagery in IIOJK

G20 meet: Bilawal blasts world powers for 'turning a blind eye' to Indian savagery in IIOJK
PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail

PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail
Hundreds rally in Azad Kashmir against India G20 meet in IIOJK

Hundreds rally in Azad Kashmir against India G20 meet in IIOJK
NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws

NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws
'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir asserts army stands united

'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir asserts army stands united