'Leaving active politics': Shireen Mazari parts ways with PTI after condemning May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: Shireen Mazari Tuesday announced quitting the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a major setback to the top opposition party which has seen a slew of leaders parted ways with it following the May 9 violence.

The development came as the senior vice president of the former ruling party had been arrested several times during the past few days following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.



Earlier, she was re-arrested once again after the Gujranwala court approved her bail in a case related to the vandalism and attacks on defence and public installations including Lahore Corps Commander's House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during the violent protests.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Mazari — the former federal minister and close aide of Khan — condemned the May 9 vandalism during which PTI supporters ransacked and torched public and defence installations across the country.

“I strongly condemn the May 9 violence. I have always condemned the violence of any kind,” she remarked.

Mazari said she is not only leaving her party but also politics. “From today onwards, I am not a part of any political party."

