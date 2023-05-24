 
menu menu menu
amazing
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Czech athlete Josef Salek holds plan plank position for the longest time to set a new world record on May 20. —Guinness World Records
Czech athlete Josef Salek holds plan plank position for the longest time to set a new world record on May 20. —Guinness World Records  

A Czech athlete, Josef Salek aka Joska, established a new world record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male) with a staggering 9.38 hours and 47 seconds.

The record was previously held by Daniel Scali — an Australian national — with a time of 9:30 hours and 1 second.

The abdominal plank is one of the most punishing exercises going, with many people struggling to maintain the form for just a few minutes.

Joska, a therapist, teacher and personal development coach, took on the challenge at the AVATAR festival at the Park Hotel in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on May 20, according to guinnessworldrecords.com.

Speaking on the occasion, Joska said he was living what he described as a life of excess and bad health until a life-changing event made him rethink everything and go on to become a motivational coach.

“Five years ago, I was 15 kilos (33 lb) overweight, I used to be fond of alcohol and cigarettes,” he added.

The athlete said that a certain life-changing moment brought him to this transformation, adding, “So the thing I want to give to the world is that no matter your age, you can just make changes to feel happier, more vital, and healthier.”

“It is, in fact, the very message I wanted to spread by breaking the record.”

More From Amazing:

Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'

Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'
Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston
WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland

WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland
Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger

Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger
In world's first, double-amputee Gurkha veteran tops mighty Mount Everest

In world's first, double-amputee Gurkha veteran tops mighty Mount Everest
Broken guitar fetches astounding $600,000 in auction

Broken guitar fetches astounding $600,000 in auction
7,000 years old skeleton found in 'perfect condition'

7,000 years old skeleton found in 'perfect condition'
WATCH: TikToker captures UFO on video 'near moon'

WATCH: TikToker captures UFO on video 'near moon'
WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky video

WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky
Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness

Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness
Dead woman wins election in India

Dead woman wins election in India