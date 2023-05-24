Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Police arrests fans for smearing blood on Jr NTR's banner

RRR actor Jr NTR's 40th birthday celebration by fans ended up involving police as they smeared goat blood on his poster.

NTR was receiving loads of love and blessing from his beloved fans. But, there was one incident that left everybody in shock.

Some fans allegedly slaughtered two goats and spilled their blood on the actor’s poster. The incident immediately caught attention on the social media. Reportedly, the fans have been arrested by the Robertson pet Police.

According to Pinkvilla, people arrested by the police were identified as K Sai, G Sai, P Siva Naga Raju, D Naga Buchanan, V Sai, Y Dharani, P Siva, P Nagware Rao and B Anil Kumar.

On May 20, some fans reached Siri Krishna and Siri Venkata theatre in Andhra Pradesh in order to celebrate the RRR actor’s birthday.

They sacrificed goats and spilled blood on his posters and took away the 'carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene', reports India Today.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in blockbuster film RRR. He is now gearing up for his next film that is tentatively named as NTR 30.