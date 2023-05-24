 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Police arrests fans for smearing blood on Jr NTRs banner
Police arrests fans for smearing blood on Jr NTR's banner

RRR actor Jr NTR's 40th birthday celebration by fans ended up involving police as they smeared goat blood on his poster. 

NTR was receiving loads of love and blessing from his beloved fans. But, there was one incident that left everybody in shock.

Some fans allegedly slaughtered two goats and spilled their blood on the actor’s poster. The incident immediately caught attention on the social media. Reportedly, the fans have been arrested by the Robertson pet Police.

According to Pinkvilla, people arrested by the police were identified as K Sai, G Sai, P Siva Naga Raju, D Naga Buchanan, V Sai, Y Dharani, P Siva, P Nagware Rao and B Anil Kumar.

On May 20, some fans reached Siri Krishna and Siri Venkata theatre in Andhra Pradesh in order to celebrate the RRR actor’s birthday. 

They sacrificed goats and spilled blood on his posters and took away the 'carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene', reports India Today.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in blockbuster film RRR. He is now gearing up for his next film that is tentatively named as NTR 30.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls
Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident
Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson
Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'
Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'
Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates