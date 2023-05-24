 
pakistan
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Web Desk

Imran Khan ready to negotiate 'with anyone' in power after PTI leaders' exodus

Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his supporters in Lahore, on May 24, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday he is ready to speak to "anyone who is in power" after his party's top leaders began jumping ship following the May 9 riots.

"I am forming a committee. It will talk to 'anyone who is in power' on two things — if it helps the country according to 'them', I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October," Khan said while addressing his supporters.

"Convince us on these two things. If they believe and satisfy the committee that my leaving politics will benefit the country, I will step back and leave politics," he said.

A slew of leaders has been leaving the PTI after party workers ransacked and burnt military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, following Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this month.

The latest setback the party suffered was earlier today when outspoken PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said he was parting ways with Khan, just a day after Shireen Mazari, who held the same post, quit.

As many as 30 PTI leaders — from all four provinces — have left and more are expected to follow suit, with thousands of workers behind bars for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

More to follow...

