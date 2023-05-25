 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Mian Muhammad Abid

‘Efforts’ underway to arrest Parvez Elahi after bail cancellation

Thursday May 25, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi addressing a press conference. — Online/File

  • Elahi was on bail in development schemes corruption case.
  • Council says Parvez Elahi experiencing chest pain. 
  • Medical report shared with court declared fake. 

LAHORE: "Efforts" are underway to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi after his bail was cancelled by an anti-corruption court in a graft case.

The court cancelled the bail after the PTI leader failed to appear before it. He was granted bail till today.

Elahi’s counsel pleaded before the judge that his client was unable to come as he had pain in his chest.

However, the prosecution contended that the former Punjab chief minister’s medical report was “fake” which had also been confirmed by the Services Hospital.

After the arguments were completed, the judge revoked Elahi’s bail. 

The former Punjab chief minister had jumped ship recently and joined the PTI in March of this year. He was appointed as president by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Since then there have been multiple attempts to arrest the PTI leader and legal troubles have increased. However, he had obtained bail in most of those cases including the one heard today.

The cancellation of the bail and the planning of his arrest also comes amid a crackdown on the PTI after the protests that occurred following party Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. 

