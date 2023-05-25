 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani
|
SDSports Desk

Usama Mir makes great start at T20 Vitality Blast

By
Faizan Lakhani
|
SDSports Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Worcestershire Rapids featuring Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir (centre) celebrate during Vitality Blast match on May 24, 2023. — Twitter/@Worcsccc
Worcestershire Rapids featuring Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir (centre) celebrate during Vitality Blast match on May 24, 2023. — Twitter/@Worcsccc

Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir made had a dream debut at the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast with an excellent all-round performance in the first match on Wednesday.

The cricketer, who is representing the Worcestershire Rapids, made a blazing start by leading his side to a 15-run victory over hosts Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Mir scored 20 runs with the help of two maximums on just seven deliveries and remained unbeaten in the first innings.

In the second inning, he proved to be lethal with the ball as he took three wickets in three overs for only 21 runs.

Mir is one of the nine Pakistani players feature in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast which kicked off on Saturday. This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, experienced pacer Hasan Ali, stylish left-hand opening batsman Shan Masood, all-rounder Shadab Khan, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, young guns Haider Ali, Zaman Khan and Naseem Shah will be in action in the tournament which will last for nine weeks.

However, Naseem has joined Leicestershire County for a short stint — as a replacement for Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Babar Azam takes his bike for a spin

WATCH: Babar Azam takes his bike for a spin

ACC accepts Najam Sethi’s hybrid model, announcement to be made soon

ACC accepts Najam Sethi’s hybrid model, announcement to be made soon
Inter Milan defend Italian Cup crown against Fiorentina

Inter Milan defend Italian Cup crown against Fiorentina
Brighton's Europa League dream comes true with Manchester City stalemate

Brighton's Europa League dream comes true with Manchester City stalemate
Rodrygo's tribute for Vinicius as Madrid beats Rayo 2-1 in La Liga clash

Rodrygo's tribute for Vinicius as Madrid beats Rayo 2-1 in La Liga clash
BCCI agrees to Pakistan's hybrid hosting model for Asia Cup 2023: sources

BCCI agrees to Pakistan's hybrid hosting model for Asia Cup 2023: sources

Yasin Khan wins Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title

Yasin Khan wins Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title
PCB names Fatima Sana as captain for Emerging Women's T20 Asia Cup

PCB names Fatima Sana as captain for Emerging Women's T20 Asia Cup
Shan Masood honoured to lead Yorkshire

Shan Masood honoured to lead Yorkshire
UK Vitality Blast: Naseem Shah in UK for brief stint with Leicestershire Foxes

UK Vitality Blast: Naseem Shah in UK for brief stint with Leicestershire Foxes
Real Madrid Winger Vinicius cleared of wrongdoing

Real Madrid Winger Vinicius cleared of wrongdoing
Barcelona's lackluster display ends in 3-1 loss to Real Valladolid

Barcelona's lackluster display ends in 3-1 loss to Real Valladolid