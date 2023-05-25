 
Why Princess Anne's sapphire engagement is rarely seen in appearances

Princess Anne was presented with unique sapphire engagement ring, which was not a common gem to be used over a diamond, for both of her engagements.

Back in May 1973, the Queen’s daughter, 71, was given a sapphire ring that consisted of an eye-catching blue centre stone with white diamonds on either side by Captain Mark Phillips.

Anne’s second husband Timothy Laurence also popped the question with a very unique ring featuring a sapphire.

Since the Church of England forbade remarriages, following her divorce from Phillips, with whom she shares two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Anne eloped to Scotland to tie the knot in December 1992.

Princess Anne, who was dubbed as the hardest working royal last year, is spotted in countless royal events, but her sparkler is rarely seen.

The reason behind her hidden ring is that she almost always wears gloves on royal engagements, fans rarely get to see her sapphire ring. The Princess Royal wears gloves just like her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did throughout her life.

According to Maxwell Stone, the creative director at Steven Stone, the ring is worth about £25,000 on today’s market.

“It’s interesting that Princess Anne received a sapphire engagement ring rather than a traditional diamond ring,” Stone told Express UK. “Blue sapphires are often linked to people who are respectful, loyal, hardworking, and honest, which only makes this ring even more special and suggests that this could have meant something to Princess Anne.”

Stone added, “Princess Diana also famously had a blue sapphire ring, which is now in the hands of Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently seen sporting the gemstone on her famous brooches.”

The jewellery specialist noted that it’s “clear to see that the Royal Family are huge fans of sapphires – a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings.”

He surmised, “Historically, it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it’s no wonder the royal ladies love them.”

